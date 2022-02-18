Stay Overnight at Fort Knox in Prospect, Maine For a Unique Ghost Hunting Experience

Fort Knox

Fort Knox in the town of Prospect is the largest historic fort in the state of Maine. According to FortKnoxMaine.com, Fort Knox was established back in 1844 to protect the Penobscot River Valley. In the past, the area was involved in conflict with British Canada. Fort Knox is even where some members of the legendary 20th Maine were trained before defending Little Round Top in the Civil War.

Haunted History

Despite the fort being relatively quiet with no grand battles, or deaths, it is rumored to be haunted. Legends of America reports of a haunting from Ordnance Sergeant Leopold Hegyi who was the sole caretaker of the property for over a decade. Legend has it he still oversees the property to this day and tells guests they’re trespassing. At least he sounds like a friendly ghost.

Fringe Paranormal notes an email Friends of Fort Knox received from a retired New Hampshire state trooper by the name of Keith Rayeski. Rayeski stated in his email that he encountered a floating white object that appeared to be like a torso noting there was no head or limbs and then it disappeared.

East Coast Ghost Trackers filmed a 35-minute bone-chilling episode at Fort Knox back in 2012.

Your Turn

Ghost Hunts USA is hosting a very special overnight ghost hunt this spring where you could get up close and personal with Ordnance Sergeant Leopold Hegyi or the floating torso. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 13th and Saturday, May 14th from 8pm until 4am.

If you’ve never gone ghost hunting before, no worries, the folks with Ghost Hunts USA will bring everything you will need likes trigger objects and EMF meters. An overnight experience at Fort Knox is truly unique so grab your tickets fast. For tickets and full details click here.

Here Are Some Of The Nastiest Nicknames For Towns and Cities In Maine