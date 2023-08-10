Stolen Truck Carrying Porta-Potties Found on Maine Road

Police are investigating after a truck loaded with porta-potties was found on the side of Fairfield Street Thursday morning in Oakland, Maine.

Man Who Reported Theft is the Suspect

A man who reported the stolen truck and toilets is considered the suspect, according to the Oakland Police Department. His name was not released.

Police: “First Stolen Porta-Potty Truck”

Sgt. Tracey Frost of the Oakland Police Department said "In 29 years of being a police officer, this is my first stolen porta-potty truck," according to News Center Maine.

MORE NEWS: Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen Retiring for New Career

Waste System Company Owns the Truck and Porta-Potties

Casella Waste Systems owns the truck and the porta-potties. Police said there was no damage to the truck or toilets.

Road Closed During Police Response

Fairfield Street was closed for about a half hour Thursday morning. It has reopened to traffic.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes.