A Maine Landmark Will Transform Into the Halls of Hogwarts for One Day This July

Attention Muggles, one Maine landmark has a very important announcement. That landmark would be Fort Knox in Prospect, which plans to transform from old military fort to the whimsical hallways of Hogwarts for one day this July.

What is Wizarding Day at Fort Knox All About?

Shared on Facebook by Friends of Fort Knox, there will be Wizarding day at the Fort in 2023. Hopeful wizards are invited to try their hand at a treasure hunt around the Fort, searching for ancient artifacts. There will be a space for wizards to practice their incantations and another for those looking to try their hand at potion mixing, all while guarding against any potential evil lurking nearby.

When is Wizarding Day at Fort Knox?

Wizarding day at the Fort will be on Saturday July 29, from 9am until 5pm. Regular admission to the Fort is required in order to participate in Wizarding Day at the Fort. There will be activities for wizards of all ages throughout the morning and afternoon.

Are There Other Special Events and Activities at Fort Knox?

Yes. The 2023 season at Fort Knox is loaded with special events that appeal to everyone. That includes Superhero Day on Saturday, June 10, where visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero or villain, with plenty of activities for children under 11 years old.

There's also the popular Fort Knox Ghost Camp, where visitors can spend the night inside the Fort and join paranormal investigators as they search the darkness for signs of ghosts. There are two Ghost Camp weekends in 2023, July 15/16, as well as August 19/20.

