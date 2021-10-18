2 Mainers Died Saturday in a Rockport Head-On Collision
Residents of Rockland and Northport are dead after a head-on collision Saturday in Rockport.
The crash happened just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon, near the intersection of Commercial and Pleasant Streets in Rockport. WVII-TV reports the driver of a vehicle traveling north, 35-year-old Calvin Elwell of Rockland, and the rear passenger of the car traveling south, 58-year-old Janet Vera of Northport, both died as a result of the crash. The driver and other passenger of the southbound vehicle were both seriously injured and they were transported to local hospitals.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Responding to the scene were Camden Police, Rockport Fire, Northeast Mobile Health, Rockland Fire and EMS, and the Rockport Police Department.
We'll update this story as more details become available.