12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun

The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges.

Arrested at the Trunk and Treat in Ashland

Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.

Police Seize Ruger Pistol

Rodgers said he had heard a gunshot around 5:40 p.m. Officer Rodgers approached the juvenile and asked if he had a gun. The 12-year-old denied it at first and then lifted his shirt. Rodgers took a forty caliber Ruger pistol from him, according to WAGM.

The boy’s parents were called and they arrived on the scene. The young male went home with his parents while the case was investigated.

Young Male Fired Gun at Basketball Court

The investigation showed that the boy had fired the pistol at the basketball court belonging to the Ashland Community School.

Juvenile Pointed Gin at Other Students

Police said the boy also pointed the weapon at two students after firing the gun at the court. Authorities also obtained a video of the 12-year-old pointing the gun at another student.

Charges

The young male was charged with Terrorizing Class C, Aggravated Reckless Conduct Class B, Threatening Display of a Firearm Class D, Criminal Threatening Class C.

Taken to Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center

A Juvenile Probation Officer was called. The 12-year-old was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and transported to the Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center in South Portland.

His name is not released due to his age. More charges are possible, said police.

