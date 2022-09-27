Maine Game Warden Service Coming to Ashland

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is coming to Ashland to hold an information session on how to become a Maine Game Warden.

Register in Advance for Date and Time

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You are encouraged to register in advance for all the details about their visit.

Topics of Discussion in the Information Session

Some of the information to discuss will be the things it takes to be a game warden and how to prepare for the hiring process, meet staff members, get questions answered and much more.

Preserving Maine and Conservation

The warden service said it’s looking for people who are committed to preserving Maine’s natural beauty and resources. They are encouraging anyone with a passion to conserve and protect the fish and wildlife in the state.

Other Locations Scheduled Across the State

In addition to their planned presentation in Ashland, the department is also going to be in Bangor, Gray and Sidney to talk to people interested in joining up with them.

Set Up a Time to Talk to the Maine Warden Service

If you are not able to attend the information session on October 5th in Ashland, you can get many of your questions answered by setting up a time to talk to a recruiter one on one.

