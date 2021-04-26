World’s Largest Indoor Multi-Level Karting Track is in New England

Supercharged Entertainment

Supercharged, indeed. This place has everything, food, drinks, a huge arcade, Ninja Wipeout course, trampolines, and, of course, the world's largest indoor multi-level karting track in the world.

The Thirsty Beaver

For your entertainment fuel, you can visit The Thirsty Beaver. Described as a pub-staurant you get to enjoy a warm log cabin vibe and a ton of great food and drinks. They have a ton of beer to choose from including 18 rotating craft beers. They have a plethora of options for food including burgers, salads, wings, and more.

Gaming Lounge

This space has fun for the whole family. They have racing games, skeeball, and most any arcade game you can think of! Save your tickets for a wicked awesome prize.

Not to mention this MASSIVE claw machine!

Ninja Wipeout Course

Do you like watching the athletes on American Ninja Warrior? How about the hilarious fails on Wipeout? Experience some of that fun yourself at the Ninja Wipeout Course! See if you can make it across the giant red bouncy balls, or tackle the warped walls!

Indoor Trampoline Park

Get your bounce on, on the trampolines! There's a section for toddlers and a dodgeball court. You can even bounce towards a basketball to dunk like a pro.

Indoor Go Karting

If all of that wasn't enough, the indoor go-karting is something to behold. 80,000 square feet of track in one multi-level space. It's like playing Mario Kart in real life! Minus the shells and banana peels, of course. No worries about air quality either, it's a zero-emission climate-controlled facility.

So, What Are You Waiting For?

Check out all they have to offer on their website here. Supercharged Entertainment is located at 591 Washington Street in Wrentham, MA. At two hours and 18 minutes from Portland, it would make a great day trip or an overnight with the family. Supercharged Entertainment has enough to keep you entertained all day long!

