Is Driving a Golf Cart on the Road Legal in Maine?

Depending on where you live in Maine, seeing vehicles other than cars on the road isn't an abnormal thing. In more rural parts of the state, ATVs, snowmobiles, dirt bikes, and more are seen traveling the road (or alongside it) quite often. But golf carts are a bit of a different story. There are some Maine islands where automobiles are a scarcity and seasonal residents have turned to golf carts as their mode of transportation. That's island life. But could you reasonably drive a golf cart down any street in Maine and have it be legal?

Yes, Driving a Golf Cart on the Road is Legal in Maine...With Exceptions

According to Maine.gov, there has been a law on the books since 2001 that allows operators of golf carts to not face penalty for operating their carts on Maine roads, with one key contingency. The contingency is that the road must have a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour or lower. Operators are prohibited from operating any slow-moving vehicle or golf cart on a road with a posted speed limit higher than 35 miles per hour .

Are There Any Other Rules Involving Golf Carts?

Yes. If you're taking a golf cart and using it on a non-golf course, most municipalities in Maine will treat that golf cart like any other motorized vehicle. You'll be required to register the golf cart and pay a small excise tax as well.

Don't Think About Doctoring Your Golf Cart

As stated in Maine law, golf carts are vehicles that do not exceed a speed of 20 miles per hour. If you're using a golf cart as a primary transportation tool and enhance the speed ability of the golf cart, you could be opening yourself up to additional registration fees or potential penalties, including impounding the altered vehicle.

