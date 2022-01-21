Teens of The 90’s and Early 2000’s Your Halftime Show Is Here!

Just a few weeks from now everybody will be getting ready for the Super Bowl on February 13. Earlier this week, the NFL released a trailer promoting the halftime show at this year's big game.

The video is just under 4 minutes long and features the top artists performing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Eminem headlines a star-studded list of performers with Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre. For anyone who was a teen around the 90's and early 2000's I think this could be your favorite halftime show of all-time, while everyone else will likely hate it! Watch the trailer below:



Will you even care about the score of the game when we reach halftime this year? The performance could be 12+ minutes of nostalgia and bringing back a simpler time in our nation. Will there be any surprise guests that will make an appearance this year that we did not see in the trailer? With the 5 artists we do know performing, anything is possible.

The halftime show is always a topic of conversation with opinions ranging from terrible to excellent. Just remember that if you find yourself not enjoying the halftime show it's because you aren't the target audience. My advice, keep those opinions to yourself because those of us enjoying the show don't need that negativity in our lives. This year's show should be very entertaining to those of us fitting in the late Gen X, and early Millennial generations.

Let us know your thoughts on the trailer, and the upcoming halftime show.

