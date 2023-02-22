Winner Comes Forward to Claim $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

The winner of the huge Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.

LLC Claims the Record Jackpot Sold in Maine

The limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, LLC chose the cash option for the $1.35 billion grand prize drawing on January 13, 2023.

The LLC will get $723,564,144 as a one time, lump sum payment before taxes, according to the Maine State Lottery.

Comment from the Winner’s Rep

Speaking on behalf of the winner, a representative said, “the winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize."

Congratulations to the Winner

Deputy Director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations, Michael Boardman, said, “We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings.”

Ticket Sold in Lebanon, Maine for January Drawing

The Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine sold the winning ticket. The store received a bonus of $50,000 for selling the ticket to the winner.

Get our free mobile app

ALSO READ: Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine

READ MORE: Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine

One of a Kind Madawaska Home Features Indoor Pool, Game Room & Gym