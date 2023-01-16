Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion.

Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.

$1.5 Million Ticket Sold in Madawaska in Late 2022

A winning Tri-State Megabucks ticket was sold in Madawaska at the very end of 2022 with a prize of $1.5 million. The ticket was purchased at the Cigaret Shopper, and so far, that person’s identity has not been made public. They have one year to claim their money.

$250,000 Scratch Ticket Winner in Fort Fairfield

A woman in Fort Fairfield bought a $10 'Cash Blast' scratch ticket in late 2019 at the One Stop in Fort Fairfield. She took home $250,000. Amazing. SHe put the winnings under a trust fund and was identified as “Nichole's Irrevocable Trust” by the lottery.

$100,000 Winning Ticket in Washburn, Maine

A Maine State Lottery scratch ticket purchased at Country Farms Market in Washburn paid out $100,000 in October, 2020. There was no information released about the winner, but chances are, people in the community know who won.

One Madawaska Store Has Sold Several Big Tickets

Bob's Neighborhood Store in Madawaska has at least three massive lottery tickets over the years. In early 2015, a $100,000 ticket was claimed. Just the year before in 2014, they sold a $3 million winner, and in 1989, a ticket worth $1.3 million was purchased at the store. Now that’s impressive.

Winners in Aroostook County

Congratulations to everyone who won over the years. These are just a few of the lottery prizes in the County - we’re sure there are more. Let us know about other winners in the Facebook comments.

