Allagash Brewing in Portland, Maine Named Brewer of The Year

Allagash Brewing Company

Allagash has been a Portland, Maine Brewery staple since the 90s. Long before Portland became the city with the most breweries per capita.

With 26 years in business, Allagash is no stranger to success. In 1998 the still popular today Allagash White won its very first gold medal at the World Beer Cup. 4 years later in 2002, Allagash White won gold at the Great American Beer Festival. Overall, Allagash White has accumulated more than 10 medals. In 2016 Allagash brewmaster Jason Perkins was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for innovation in craft brewing. In 2019, founder Rob Tod was awarded the James Beard Award in Oustanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional.

In 2021, Allagash Brewing is adding another high honor, Brewery of the Year.

Brewery of the Year

This award was presented by the Great American Beer Festival, the largest in the world, for breweries that produce between 15,000 and 10,000 barrels per year, according to WMTW.

Plan Your Visit

You can always find Allagash on local store shelves, but there's nothing like visiting in person. They are open for outdoor-only tasting Monday and Thursday 11 to 6, Friday and Saturday 11 to 7, and Sunday 11 to-5. Hopefully once the pandemic ends they will reopen for brewery tours.

Congrats, Allagash!

