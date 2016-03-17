Top 10 Whiskey Songs

7

From: 'Nuthin' Fancy' (1975)

Lynyrd Skynyrd were fairly well known as a booze-loving band, and this song certainly does nothing to contradict that concept. The lyrics tell of a musician traveling to Memphis for a gig. He loves few things in life, except for women and whiskey. Perhaps the former drew him to the latter, we'll never know. But what we do know is that with lyrics like 'Well I'm a whiskey rock-a-roller / That's what I am / Women, whiskey and miles of travelin' / Is all I understand," his love of whiskey is pretty easy to see.