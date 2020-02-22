Oops – Maine Town Accidentally Outlaws Liquor Sales

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, the town of Turner "accidentally" outlawed on-site liquor sales in 1991.

Yes, your favorite restaurants and bars have been unknowingly breaking the law for nearly 30 years!

According to town manager Kurt Schaub, on-site sales were accidentally outlawed in a 1991 referendum.

There'll need to be two votes to reverse the referendum. One to allow on-site liquor sales every day but Sunday, and one that will allow Sunday sales.

Residents will vote during the town's annual meeting on April 3rd.

The good news is that, until the new vote, the state will honor establishments that currently have on-site consumption liquor licenses.