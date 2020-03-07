Iron Maiden to Release Two New ‘Trooper’ Beers

Iron Maiden's successful partnership with Robinsons Brewery continues with the launch of two new beers -- the seventh and eighth in their Trooper line -- an English stout called Fear of the Dark and a Trooper India Pale Ale.

"These two new brews represent the next steps in the evolution of the Trooper beer collection," Robinsons’ Head Brewer Martyn Weeks said in a press release. "We can’t wait for fans old and new to try them!”

Weeks added that Trooper IPA, with a 4.8 percent ABV, "marries together familiar American hoppy flavors with a fundamentally British backbone." Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson was inspired to add an IPA after trying numerous brands when he delivered the keynote speech at the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver last year.

“I’ve sampled so many different styles of beer around the world on my travels with Maiden and it’s hard to ignore how big IPA has become, and what an exciting style it can be," singer Bruce Dickinson said in a press release. I’m a huge fan of both IPA and stout and they were the gaping holes in the Trooper range. I’ve lost count of the number of people who have asked us to do a Fear of the Dark stout over the last few years!”

Named after their 1992 album, the 4.5 percent ABV Fear of the Dark continues their experimentations with darker varieties.

“Fear of the Dark is something fans have been begging for since Trooper was first released and we’re proud to finally be rewarding their loyalty," brand manager Sam Kennerley said. "Trooper Red ‘N’ Black porter was one of our most popular releases so we knew there was a demand for new darker beers and we are glad to be finally releasing a sessionable stout for all our fans to enjoy.”

Fans can pre-order the beer at Robinsons' online shop, with the beers expected to arrive on March 23. A launch at Amazon.uk coming in the near future. Robinsons has sold more than 25 million pints of Trooper since it debuted in 2013.