Sneakers & Shamrocks 4K Planned

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital and Northern Maine Community College are once again partnering to offer a fun, healthy St. Patrick’s Day themed event.

The two will host the second annual Sneakers & Shamrocks 4K on Sunday, March 15. The event last year was a success, despite some cold weather. Approximately 30 participants took part in the event. The event offers NMCC students the opportunity to volunteer in the community and to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The event keeps in mind the idea of a four-leaf clover in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Playing to that theme, the distance to run or walk will be 4K and the registration cost will only by $4.00. St. Patrick Day pins and stickers will be available for participants to decorate their event bibs, and everybody will earn a pair of green shoe laces for taking part.

And since promoting a healthy lifestyle is an important goal, all participants will receive a free day pass to the Nordic Heritage Center and all participants over the age of 18 will also earn a free one-day pass for the NMCC Smith Wellness Center. The top female and male finishers will be presented a free one year membership at the Nordic Heritage Center.

Registration begins at noon on Sunday, March 15 in the lobby area of the Smith Wellness Center at NMCC. The 4K run/walk begins at 1:00 pm, starting and ending on campus. The course travels around the Presque Isle Industrial Park.

For more information on the event, contact Dawn Roberts at 207-768-4248 or at droberts@northernlight.org.