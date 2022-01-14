Which Patriot Is Most-Crucial To Team’s Success Vs. Bills? [Poll]

The New England Patriots head to Buffalo tomorrow night as 4.5-point underdogs to the 3-seeded Bills.

It's the first time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots will play on the road in the first round of the playoffs. The last time New England entered the postseason as a wild card team, it was back in 1998, when the 9-7 Pete Carroll-led Pats lost at Jacksonville 25-10 in the Wild Card Round.

It's unfamiliar territory for everyone involved, from the head coach to the rookie QB. But if you believe the words that were spoken all week long in Foxborough, this is not a team that lacks confidence, despite their 1-3 record down the stretch.

As you think ahead to what New England needs to do in order to exit frigid Buffalo with a W tomorrow night, which Patriot is most crucial to the team's success?