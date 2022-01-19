What Is The Patriots’ Biggest Need Heading Into Offseason? [Poll]

It's full steam ahead to the offseason for the New England Patriots, as fans and those who cover the team have been quick to move on from Saturday's drubbing and focus on the issues at hand for the region's squad.

The mid-season 7-game win-streak may have distracted some fans, who are now a bit surprised to find out the Patriots are not in as great of shape heading into this offseason as they were a year ago (aside from having the QB in place, of course).

There are many questions to be answered all over the depth chart. Can the team add an offensive weapon to make Mac's life easier? What will happen with J.C. Jackson, who at a minimum will command $17-18mil next season via the franchise tag. And if they chose not to re-up the CB, what then?

Not to mention the aging vets all over the place. From Devin McCourty in the secondary to Dont'a Hightower at linebacker and even Matthew Slater on special teams.

The Pats enter the offseason with roughly $30-million in available funds, which places them firmly in the middle of the NFL salary cap wiggle room table at 16th.

Unless Bill Belichick gets creative and opens up some more money, there won't be enough to go around and fill all the needs this roster has. If that's the case, what needs to be prioritized?