Who Is The NFL Coach of the Year? [Poll]

The NFL regular season has come to a close after one final absolutely bonkers week.

The Jaguars, a team whose fanbase dressed in clown suits to protest the organization, defeated the Colts to block Indy from the postseason.

Jimmy G rallied the Niners to an overtime win against the Rams to secure a trip to Dallas and the Steelers snuck in thanks to Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley calling an inexplicable timeout late in OT when it appeared the Raiders were trying to run out the clock, which would've resulted in a tie and both Vegas and L.A. punching tickets to the playoffs.

After yet another wild and whacky NFL season, which head coach did the best job of navigating his team through the choppy waters?