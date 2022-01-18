Weekly Heal Point Standings Class B,C,D North Basketball & Hockey

First, let's remember when

The youth of today will never understand the pain and anguish many high school basketball fans would suffer each week waiting for the release of the latest heal point standings. We would have to wait for the Bangor Daily News to get them updated and printed, one time per week. Fast forward to 2022 and now we can look up the heal point standings in near real-time as long as the schools are submitting their scores on time.

Time to hit the reset or refresh button.

With the weather taking over and canceling all events on Monday, I feel today is a good day to take a look at the standings, and see where everyone stands as we start a new week of games. Below are the standings for girls and boys Class B, C, and D Northern divisions. You can view the other classes and regions at this link. Here is where the schools sit as of 1-18-22.

Class B North Girls

The Presque Isle Wildcats are sitting in the #5 spot with Caribou (#8), and Houlton (#9) lurking right behind them. The Wildcats take on Houlton this Wednesday, a game that can be heard on 101.9 The Rock.

Class B North Boys

Presque Isle is hanging strong at #5 with plenty of big points left on their schedule to make a move up in the standings. Houlton (#10) and Caribou (#12) have games remaining on their schedule that could bump them up higher as the month progresses.

Class C North Girls

The Hodgdon Hawks are off to a strong 9-0 start with a matchup against Southern Aroostook (#1 Class D) this week. Fort Kent (#7), Central Aroostook (#9), and Fort Fairfield (#10), all have games against each other in the coming weeks meaning there will be a lot of movement in the standings.

Class C North Boys

Fort Kent has a firm hold on the #1 spot in Class C. There are certainly no guarantees, but the Warriors should be locked into a top 3 seed when the regular season ends in early February. Fort Fairfield (#6) and Hodgdon (#7) are looking to climb the standings to work into a home preliminary playoff game.

Class D North Girls

The Southern Aroostook Warriors have been dominating Class D North for the last 5+ years and are doing it again in 2021-22. They play Class C #2 Hodgdon this week. Wisdom is off to a strong 5-1 start and should remain a top 4 team throughout the remainder of the season. Katahdin (#6), East Grand (#7) and Ashland (#9) have plenty of opportunity to host a preliminary playoff game.

Class D North Boys

Wisdom #2 has gotten off to a strong start and have been improving as the season progresses. Southern Aroostook #3, may be one of the more well-rounded and talented teams in Class D North. Katahdin (#6), Easton (#7), and Van Buren (#8) will all be playing to earn a home game when playoffs begin in February.

Class B North HOCKEY

Presque Isle sits in a #7 spot and Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA is sitting at #10

