JV Girls Recap, Scoring & Pictures; Presque Isle @ Houlton

The JV girls' basketball game between the Presque Isle Wildcats and Houlton Shiretowners went down to the final seconds, before being decided. There were a few players on both sides who were forced into double-duty on Wednesday, playing in the JV game as well as the varsity game.

1st Quarter

From the opening tip it was apparent that the two teams were evenly matched and the game played out as such. Both teams used a balanced scoring attack in the opening quarter. Addison Clairmont scored 4 points for Presque Isle in first quarter, with Grace O’Connell adding 3 points on a three-point field goal. Isabel Berry scored 3 points for the Wildcats. Gabby Gentle hit a three-point shot on her way to 5 first quarter points for Houlton. Amelia Callnan scored 3 points for Houlton and Kaitlyn Kenney made one free-throw. Presque Isle took a 12-8 lead through one quarter.

2nd Quarter

Houlton's offense came alive in the second quarter, with Gentle leading the way scoring 6 points. Callnan scored 3 more points, and Lily Brewer scored 2 points for the Shires. Molly McCluskey led the Presque Isle offense in the second, scoring 6 points. Clairmont scored 5 points for the Wildcats, and Presque Isle held a 23-19 lead at halftime.

3rd Quarter

Houlton turned up the defensive pressure and held Presque Isle to just 5 points as a team. Olivia Locke hit a three-point shot, and Jayden Harvell scored 2 points for the Wildcats. The Shires attack was led by Callnan, who scored 6 points in the third quarter. Lily Brewer scored 2 points and Kenney made one free-throw. Houlton came back to tie the game at 28 as the third quarter finished.

4th Quarter

The final quarter saw several lead changes as the two teams traded baskets in the final minutes of the game. Gabby Gentle was crucial for Houlton, scoring 7 points in the final quarter. Brewer scored 3 more points for Houlton with Kenney and Callnan each adding one field goal apiece. Olivia Locke led the Presque Isle offense, scoring 8 points in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats got 2 points from Clairmont, with McCluskey and Harvell each scoring 1 point apiece. Gabby Gentle hit the game-winning shot with under :10 seconds remaining, to give Houlton the 42-40 victory.

JV Girls Presque Isle @ Houlton 1-19-22 Images from the JV Girls basketball game between Presque Isle and Houlton