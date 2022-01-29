Tom Brady Retires To Be Home After Making Impact Beyond The Field

That's all folks. GOAT. OUT.

ESPN"s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington are reporting that quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons.

Quick glance at the eye-popping numbers

In his career Tom Brady led his teams to 7 Super Bowl titles, collecting 3 League MVP awards, 15 Pro Bowls, and 243 wins. Brady won 6 titles with the New England Patriots and played his final two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and winning his 7th Super Bowl with them.

Tom won off the field

The all-time records that Tom Brady amassed in 22 seasons tell only a small piece of the GOAT's impact on football across the Country. Brady appealed to fans everywhere from any demographic. His work ethic and dedication to his family and team inspired the working class, and the presence with wife Gisele, led to more women showing interest in the game.

Patriots Become The Standard

The New England Patriots were growing in popularity as the franchise was famously drafting the Michigan QB in the 6th round in the 2000 draft. Brady's out-of-nowhere Super Bowl run in 2001 after taking over for franchise QB, Drew Bledsoe, vaulted the team's popularity unlike anything before. Tom Brady would go on to make 10 Super Bowl appearances, with 2 losses coming at the hands of the New York Giants. The third loss came in a shootout against the Philadelphia Eagles when Brady set a Super Bowl record throwing for 505 yards in the defeat.

There are not enough words

Tom's impact will never be fully grasped or understood. His presence was felt well beyond the playing field and he has maintained a somewhat private lifestyle. For me, outside of his consistent in-game heroics and poise, I have always been impressed with Brady's ability to control his environment. Brady always gave you a sense of confidence that he had full control and there was no need to panic.

There will be much more coverage on Tom Brady's retirement and career in the coming days.