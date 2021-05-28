Watch These Brave Maine Kids Talk About Their Rugged Road to Recovery From Substance Abuse

"Voices of Hope" is a brilliant new 12-part documentary about the struggles of Maine young people with Substance Abuse Disorder. This locally produced series follows the rugged road to recovery of several young Mainers. In 2020, there were over 500 fatal overdoses in Maine and likely 2,000 non-fatal overdoses. Unfortunately, the trend so far in 2021 is even higher. Young people from the Bath, Gorham, Scarborough, Windham, and Yarmouth school districts have come together to form SEED- Students Empowered to End Dependency. Voices of Hope...The Rugged Road to Recovery is their first project. The SEED mission, from the Voices of Hope website:

"...is to add the voice of students to help explain this insidious brain disease. SEED’s main objective is to amplify community messaging about the use of chemical substances by explaining the science underlying the disease model. In so doing, it is our hope that fewer people will start using drugs & alcohol, and more will seek recovery."

Voices of Hope

This is a 12-part documentary that airs on WGME, Saturdays at 7 pm. Most of the young people in the documentary are participating in recovery programs. They are incredibly courageous to share their stories. We are certain their actions will reduce the number of Mainers to initiate substance abuse behaviors, and lessen the stigma associated with drug and alcohol dependency. We have the first four incredible episodes HERE.

WATCH EPISODE ONE

See behind the scenes photos of the making of this significant documentary HERE

If you or a loved one needs help with Substance Abuse Disorder, check out THESE RESOURCES.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.