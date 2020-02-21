UMFK BOV to Host Business Breakfast

The public is invited to a Business Breakfast taking place on Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 a.m. in the Nadeau Hall conference room on the UMFK campus.

The breakfast, hosted by the University of Maine at Fort Kent Board of Visitors, will feature University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy. who will speak about unified accreditation in the University of Maine System. Recently the UMS Board of Trustees approved moving ahead with a system-wide, unified accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education. Malloy will share what that means for the system and for individual campuses like the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Chancellor Malloy will also address the importance of student retention and success and discuss UMS efforts in that area.

Tickets for the breakfast are $10.00 and can be purchased by credit card at: https//www.umfk.edu/conferences/business-breakfast/ Deadline for registration is Tuesday, March 17th.

For more information, contact the University Relations Office at (207) 834-7557.