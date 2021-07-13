Trailer Park Boys Return to Portland, Maine This Christmas

Trailer Park Boys

It's hard to believe the boys, Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, and Randy have been gracing our screens for 20 years now with their shenanigans.

The show currently on Netflix is up to 13 seasons as well as 3 feature films, 2 animated series and 6 specials and follows the friends and their misadventures from their trailer park in Nova Scotia.

To celebrate 20 years of ridiculousness the boys are heading out on tour.

20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Christmas

The Trailer Park Boys: 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Christmas will be at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday December 18th. Just like with the series, the show is intended for mature audiences.

The show is described as "a drunk, high, and greasy Xmas extravaganza!" The ever beloved Bubbles is channeling his inner Charlie Brown in search of some holiday cheer and Ricky and Randy are still fighting.

And what does Bubbles think of 20 years? Well the decades of fame hasn't changed a thing as he says, "I am just thankful that we are all still together and love each other, plus the 20 years of free cat food has been decent."

Tickets

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16th at 10am at CrossArenaPortland.com or in person at the Trusted Choice Box Office starting on July 26th. Tickets come in three tiers; $29.50, $39.50, and $59.50.

