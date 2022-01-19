Sjoberg Beats Buzzer; Presque Isle Over Houlton in OT; Full Recap

Thriller in Houlton on Wednesday

The Presque Isle Wildcats traveled down to Houlton on Wednesday to take on the Shiretowners in Class B girls' basketball. 101.9 The Rock covered the game from Alumni Gymnasium in Houlton on-air and online.

Mid-season form?

Houlton's season has been stalled due to Covid-19 related issues among team members, which has limited the number of games they have played on the season. They came into the game on Wednesday night with a 3-1 record and holding onto the #9 spot in Class B North, with plenty of opportunity ahead to climb higher in the standings. Presque Isle put their 7-3 record on the line coming into the game as the #5 team in the latest heal point standings.

1st Quarter

Mia Henderson came out on fire in the first half for the Shires, scoring 11 points in the opening quarter. Henderson hit (2) three-point shots and had 7 rebounds. Breanne Barton scored 4 points in the first quarter for Houlton. Faith Sjoberg led Presque Isle with 6 opening quarter points, and Anna Jandreau added 5 points. Houlton led 15-11 after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In the second quarter, Henderson continued to be the offensive focus for the Shires scoring 7 more points. She would go into halftime with a double-double posting 15 points and 10 rebounds. Gabby Gentle added a three-point field goal for Houlton. Jandreau scored 4 points for the Wildcats who also got 3 points from Sadie LaPointe and 2 from Sjoberg. Houlton took a 25-20 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

The two teams were evenly matched in the third period. Karlyn Gilmour provided Presque Isle with a spark, hitting (2) three-point field goals and scoring 8 points in the quarter. Anna Jandreau scored 7 points with (1) three-point field goal. Drew Warman and Olivia Henderson each made (2) three-point shots for Houlton. Gabby Gentle went 3-3 from the free-throw line in the quarter. Towards the end of the third the Wildcats lost Gilmour when she went down with an apparent ankle injury. Houlton took at 40-35 lead into the third quarter.

4th Quarter

Presque Isle's defense came on strong in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter. They were able to for several turnovers and converted them to points on offense. Myah Bragdon hit a three-point shot to bring the Wildcats to within one point, late in the quarter. Sadie LaPointe scored 4 points for Presque Isle. Faith Sjoberg hit a game-tying three-point shot with under :10 seconds remaining, to send the game to overtime. Breanne Barton scored 4 points for Houlton, while Mia Henderson had another 3 points in the quarter. The score was tied at 48 at the end of regulation.

Overtime

The bonus session played out similar to regulation and went down to the final seconds. Olivia Henderson, Emma Swallow and Barton all scored two points apiece in the overtime session for the Shires. Grace O'Connell hit a late three-point shot to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game 51-50, in overtime. Houlton battled back and held a 55-54 lead with under a minute to go in the game. With three seconds to go in the game, Faith Sjoberg got open and knocked down the game winning shot for the Wildcats. Time expired as the Shires could barely get to midcourt, and Presque Isle wins by a final score of 56-55.

The Points Breakdown

Mia Henderson finished the game with 22 points for Houlton, and Breanne Barton added 10 points. Olivia Henderson scored 8 points, with Gabby Gentle and Drew Warman each scoring 6 points, and Emma Swallow finished with 3 points. For Presque Isle Anna Jandreau led with 18 points, and Sjoberg finished with 15 points. Sadie LaPointe and Karlyn Gilmour each scored 8 points, with Bragdon and O’Connell each scoring 3 points, and Mia Casavant scored 1 point for the Wildcats.

Up Next

Houlton (3-2) will be a very busy team over the next few weeks. They will travel to MDI on Thursday, host Central Aroostook on Friday and wrap up the week on Saturday traveling to Belfast. The Shires will take on county rival the Caribou Vikings on Monday. Presque Isle (8-3) will play Orono on Saturday. Enjoy the gallery below of images from the game.

Presque Isle @ Houlton Girls Varsity 1-19-22 Images from the girls varsity basketball game between Presque isle and Houlton