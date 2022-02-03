The Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Markets in Maine Right Now

It's not breaking news that Maine's real estate market is on fire!

If you are looking for a house, you know - it's pretty crazy right now. Or if you are sitting in your home, you are probably sitting on a gold mine! But a tricky one. Sure you could probably sell your house for a small fortune, but according to Maine Life Real Estate, you're gonna need a bigger fortune to buy something else! MLRE listed cities and towns with the hottest home sales right now. The number one place is a bit surprising...

1. BELFAST

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

We know it's beautiful and apparently, the word is out! Home sales shot up 26% in 2021 and the average price of a home in Belfast also shot up. In 2020, the median price for a house was $245,000 and in 2021 was up to $300,000. That's the second-highest jump on the list!

2. PRESQUE ISLE

Presque isle Maine.gov Presque isle Maine.gov loading...

Home sales were up 21.6% and that got this small city wayyyy up north on the list for the very first time!

3. PORTLAND

Getty Images - Sean Pavone Getty Images - Sean Pavone loading...

Not shocking that Portland had a boom in home sales up 20.6%. The shocker might be the price tag up from $365,000 to an average of $463,000. That's an increase of almost 27%. My brother was thinking about moving here from Idaho - but prices (oh and that pesky winter) will probably keep him away.

4. OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Old Orchard Beach YouTube.com loading...

Can you imagine living here? Home sales were up 18.6%, so many people can! An average home will run you about $362,500 up 20.8%.

5. WESTBROOK

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

Home sales are up 15.2% in Westbrook. Remember when Westbrook was the place to move OUT of? Now with Rock Row, it's THE happening place and not cheap. The average price of a home right now is $340,000 up 17.2%.

6. LISBON

Lisbonme.org Lisbonme.org loading...

It appears that the spillover from the Lewiston / Auburn area is Lisbon. Home sales were up 14.5% and prices were up 12.4%. The average home in Lisbon will run you around $240,000 or about half of the price to live in Portland. Might be why home sales were up 14.5%!

7. NAPLES

Townofnaples.org Townofnaples.org loading...

It's so beautiful in Naples with Sebago Lake as your backdrop. Home sales are up 12.1% and prices went up almost 17%. The average price of a home last year was $300,000. I predict next year Naples will move up on this list. Shhhhh, don't tell New York!

8. BANGOR

Bangormaine.gov Bangormaine.gov loading...

Bangor is Maine's third-largest city behind Lewiston. It's a couple of hours north of Portland but seems like a quick drive when you are going to a concert. Home sales were up 11.2% in 2021 and prices were up 11.2% also. It's a bargain in Bangor with the median price for a home a comfy $198,000.

9. AUGUSTA

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

With home sales up 9.8% and less than an hour from Portland, Augusta is expanding. The average price of a home is around $200,000. Plus you could brag to all your friends that you live in Maine's capital!

10. SCARBOROUGH

TownsquareMedia TownsquareMedia loading...

Welcome to the new Cape Elizabeth. Home sales last year were only up 7.4% making Scarborough coming in last of the top 10. But there's a reason for that. The average sale price for a home in 2021 for Scarborough was (I hope you are sitting)...HALF A MILLION DOLLARS! Yes, $500,000! Holy cow! Homes in Dallas, Texas are 51% cheaper! If you have a friend who lives in Scarborough, tell them to sell their house and get 2 in Augusta and have 100 grand to spare!

The 25 Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Maine as of June 2021 These are the 25 most expensive homes in Maine that we found through a search on Zillow.com as of June 23, 2021.