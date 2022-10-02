The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.

Reddit via MoxieSauce Reddit via MoxieSauce loading...

Shared on Reddit by MoxieSauce, the poster states that the relic from the original 1989 film was stumbled across during a trip to a junkyard in a tiny town in eastern Maine called Princeton. The pictures shared show the old truck and the custom plate, confirming the vehicle was custom-built for the movie.

Reddit via MoxieSauce Reddit via MoxieSauce loading...

According to the Scioto Post, a timber hauling company in Princeton are the owners of the iconic piece of movie memorabilia. Murray, Laplant and Sons have housed the truck on their property for years, and in a twist for film fans, actually used the custom-built truck to haul items at one point in time. The company quickly realized Stephen King fanatics were fascinated by the vehicle, so they used it as a show truck for many years. They considered selling it, but decided to park it and leave it be. So there it sits, an iconic villain hidden away in Maine. Just the way Stephen King would want it.

Can You Solve These Difficult Stephen King Clues from 'Jeopardy!'?