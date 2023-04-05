Student Arrested for Bringing Weapons on School Grounds

Police arrested one person Monday after photos and videos were seen by officials of students with weapons on the Massabesic High School grounds in Waterboro.

One Person Arrested After Photos & Video of Weapon on School Grounds

The York County Sheriff’s Office was notified once RSU 57 school administrators were aware of the photos and videos, according to WCSH News Center Maine. The school and the Sheriff’s Office issued a joint press release about the incident on Tuesday.

Person Identified and Ongoing Investigation

The school resource officer and personnel at RSU 57 identified the students in the photos and videos. The families and the students were contacted about a further investigation into the matter.

Weapon Seized - More Information to be Released

One of the weapons was seized and one of the individuals was arrested. Authorities did not release any additional information about who was taken into custody. Officials said there could be more arrests made.

Trespass Orders Issued for all School Property

Criminal trespass orders were issued to the students in the photos and videos. They are not allowed on all RSU 57 property.

