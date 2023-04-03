3 Men and 1 Woman Arrested after Drugs and Firearms Seized
Three men and one woman were arrested after police executed a search warrant in Enfield and seized drugs and firearms.
Police Served Search Warrant after Months-long Investigation
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant around 7:30 pm on March 29 at a home on Mohawk Road.
A months-long investigation confirmed the presence of firearms and illegal drugs.
Aggravated Trafficking Charges
Thirty-three-year-old Zachary Goslin was arrested and charged with a felony of Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs and a misdemeanor for Violation of Conditions of Release.
Failure to Submit to Arrest & Firearm Possession Charges
Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Grover was taken into custody and is facing charges for a misdemeanor for Failure to Submit to Arrest or Detention and a misdemeanor for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
Active Warrant
Thirty-eight-year-old Brent St. Peter was arrested for an active warrant.
Possession Charges
Thirty-three-year-old Sarah Mayhew was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled W Drugs.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
