Caribou Woman Faces Murder & Arson Charges for Water Street Fire

A 34-year-old woman from Caribou has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal fire on Water Street in January.

Caribou Woman Charged with Arson and Murder

Susan C Kochanowsk has been charged with arson and the murder of Jason Donahue, according to WAGM and court docket records.

Arrest Warrant Served and Court Appearance

A warrant for her arrest was executed on Thursday, March 16. She appeared in court on Friday, March 17. The warrant was issued on January 30.

Psychiatric Evaluation and Bail

Kochanowski must undergo a psychiatric evaluation. She is being held without bail and has a court appearance scheduled on May 12 in Houlton District Court.

Water Street Fire on January 25, 2023

Donahue was killed and 21 people were displaced by the Water Street fire in Caribou on January 25.

