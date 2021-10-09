Stephen King Spotted At This Year’s Fryeburg Fair

It looks like Stephen King is enjoying some time in his home state and stopped by one of the fall's biggest annual events this year.

Maine's most famous resident was seen at the Fryeburg Fair this week as the event celebrates 170 years this year.

Mr. King was treating himself to some fair food -- a sausage loaded with onions -- while standing amongst the fairgoers of the event. He stands sporting some local business swag, including a PieTree Orchard vest, an orchard out of Sweden, Maine, and an UpNorth Storage Containers hat, a New Hampshire-based business that serves Northern New England with shipping containers.

The photo was accompanied by a clever, pun-filled description that played on the various works of the prolific writer:

Out for a stroll at Fryeburg Fair in THE SHINING sun? Head to Mr. & Mrs. Sausage. Everybody loves IT. You will not get THINNER nor be a BAG OF BONES but those sausages are NEEDFUL THINGS. 💕 Photo by Dana Levasseur at Mr. & Mrs Sausage.

The Fryeburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair that takes place annually in Fryeburg, Maine. The fair has been going on this past week and will wrap up on Sunday. The fair features local producers and vendors as well as exhibits and fair rides.

King was also seen in his home state this week celebrating the upcoming retirement of longtime DJ and Morning Show Host, Bobby Russell, on Bangor's 100.3 WKIT, a rock station owned by Stephen King.

It's great to see Mr. King enjoying the early fall here in the state.

