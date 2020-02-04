Spare Change Raises $6000 for County Organizations

Three local county organizations who have been waiting the past year on spare change will be receiving $2000 each.

NorState Federal Credit Union donates fees collected from the use of their coin counters in Madawaska, Presque Isle and Fort Kent branches to county organizations that benefits the communities, people and members they serve.

NorState’s Executive Marketing Director, Denise Duperre, contacted the three organizations to inform them that they were going to receive $2000 each to benefit their activity efforts for the clients that they serve. The organizations will be revealed Thursday, Feb. 13 at a press conference at the NorState Presque Isle branch.

As Duperre states, "These services allow their clients to contribute to their community through volunteer work. We know that volunteerism builds strong community connections, so we take every opportunity to foster these acts, because the credit union believes that volunteers are the heart of every community.”

The credit union charged a fee of 2% of coins sorted for members and 6% for non-members, raising $6,000.00 in spare change for the three organizations.