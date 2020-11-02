For so many that battle addiction, something as a simple as a coin can make all the difference. In those times when questions seep in, pulling out a coin as a reminder of how far you've come and how far you can go can save someone from a relapse.

They also serve as tokens of achievement, something to be proud of.

So when a man came across some abandoned sobriety coins at a gas station in South Portland, he instantly decided they needed to be returned to their rightful owner.

Shared on Facebook by Mat Ross, he details how he came across a stack of sobriety coins at the Big Apple location on Cottage Road in South Portland. Ross says he placed the coins in some rubbing alcohol to clean them, only to realize that they date back more than 6 years ago. Without knowing whom they belong to, Ross feared that they were mistakenly left behind by someone who cherishes them as a token of accomplishment. If that is the case, he wants to return them immediately.

In just under 24 hours, Ross' post went viral in Maine receiving nearly 2,000 shares. Ross stated in his post that he left one other item found along with the recovery coins out of the picture as a "security" check of sorts to verify the actual owner.

If you are the person who mistakenly left behind your coins or know the person who may have, please contact Mat Ross directly through Facebook. He wants you to have them back.