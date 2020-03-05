NorState FCU Places in Top 10 for Ending Hunger

NorState Federal Credit Union was recently presented an award for placing sixth statewide for raising funds for the Maine Ending Hunger Campaign.

NorState Federal Credit Union’s CEO, Susan Whitehead, accepted the award from Maine Credit Union League President Todd Mason at the February 20th Aroostook Chapter of Credit Union meeting.

“This recognition is very much appreciated as we have worked hard this year to come out so strong, ranking the highest in the County and placing 6th statewide is an amazing accomplishment and testimony to the credit union’s philosophy of People-Helping-People.

NorState FCU raised just over $28,000 to bring forth food and monies to the local food pantries. Statewide, over $832,000 was raised in 2019

You can still donate toward local food pantries. Send your check to NorState FCU, c/o Ending Hunger Campaign, 78 Fox Street, Madawaska, ME 04756 or drop off at your local NorState office. For more information about the Ending Hunger Campaign, call 1-800-804-7555 or visit them online at norstatefcu.org.