75 Songs That Prove Rock Dominated the Mainstream in 2000

It might seem like rock gets shut out of the mainstream conversation these days, but here's a little reminder that music popularity can often be cyclical. Back in the year 2000 there was probably no stronger music genre than rock.

As alternative rock radio had flipped away from grunge a few years prior, a heavier brand of rock came to the forefront in the late '90s and completely exploded in the year 2000 with everyone trying to find the next heavy band to build on the demand.

The turn of the millennium gave us the debuts of Linkin Park, Disturbed, A Perfect Circle, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach and Mudvayne among others. Meanwhile, rock radio finally caught up with Deftones, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age and At the Drive-In, whose time had finally come.

Acts like Metallica, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, Pearl Jam, Creed, Limp Bizkit and Green Day continued their dominance from the previous decade. Even veteran acts such as Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and AC/DC found a seat at the hard rock buffet that 2000 gave us.

All in all, it made for a pretty outstanding year in rock music, so join us as we reflect with these 75 songs that proved that rock ruled the mainstream in 2000. And be sure to check out our Spotify playlist of 2000 rock hits here.