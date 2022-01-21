Mainers Show Off Their Photos Of Ultra Cool Ice & Snow Formations

Maine winters are pretty awesome.

If you take the inconvenient parts out of winter, it really can be a wonder of nature. I don't care much for the slippery driving or the absolute frigid temperatures that occasionally happen. But all in all, it's worth the hassle. And the older I get, the more I've gravitated away from the blah of in-town living.

That's actually what got me thinking about this the other day. I was out walking my dog in the woods behind our house. There were a bunch of spruce tips that had pretty much frozen over entirely. So I got to wondering what other people see. Everyone has a nutty thing happen that they capture on their phone, so I wanted to see them.

These photos are absolutely amazing.

As I started combing through all the photos that folks shared, there were some crazy standouts. Such as: the wheel well of a truck that ha spikes sprouting out from it that were made of ice. Gnarly looking stuff. There were also some straight-up frozen waterfalls. Plus all sorts of other cool stuff you'll just have to check out.

I guess people who live in other states have their own things they get to snap photos of that are semi-exciting, but frozen pine needles? No way. But if you live in a place with just pretty much one season, you'll never get the good stuff. I don't say this often about winter in Maine, but some folks just don't know what they're missing.

So scope these awesome photos of nature and people in action. It's pretty sweet.

Mainers Show Off Their Coolest Ice And Snow Formations Ice and snow doing super cool things, captured in photos.

