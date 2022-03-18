Rumford Teen is Charged with Allegedly Stabbing his Grandmother

A Rumford 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his grandmother multiple times.

The Oxford County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call just before 1:00 Thursday morning from a woman who said she had been stabbed by her grandson, who was believed to still be in the home. Rumford Police, Fire-Rescue, and MedCare Ambulance responded to the woman's Andover Road residence and determined that the woman had sustained multiple non-life-threatening knife wounds. She was transported to the Rumford Hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive the attack.

Police officers located the 17-year-old suspect in the home and took him into custody. Officials say he was armed with a knife at the time of his arrest, but was cooperative and offered no resistance to police. He was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland to await his arraignment, which is expected to happen on May 12th.

The teen's name is not being released because of his age. This incident remains under investigation.

