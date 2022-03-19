Red Sox Win 3rd Straight Beat Twins 1-0 [VIDEO]
The Boston Red Sox won their 3rd straight Spring Training game on Saturday, March 19th, beating the Minnesota Twins 1-0.
Nick Pivetta got the start for Boston and went 3 strong innings, in his 1st Spring Training appearance. He didn't allow a hit, and struck out 5 without walking a batter.
Phillips Valdez pitched the 5th inning, striking out 2 while allowing a hit
The lone run of the game came off of the bat of Ryan Fitzgerald who hit a rocket to right field
The Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Tanner Houck is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 1 p.m. with the first pitch at 1:05. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.
The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the New York Yankees.
20 of the Scariest Maine Animals to be Watching you from the Outside
A local raccoon became quite the celebrity the other day when he peaked into a home in Cutler, Maine.
The image was more cute and comedic than anything. However, it did inspire this list of the 20 scariest animals a Mainer would not want to see peaking into their house.
Warning, this list is quite frightening.