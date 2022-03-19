Red Sox Win 3rd Straight Beat Twins 1-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 3rd straight Spring Training game on Saturday, March 19th, beating the Minnesota Twins 1-0.

Nick Pivetta got the start for Boston and went 3 strong innings, in his 1st Spring Training appearance. He didn't allow a hit, and struck out 5 without walking a batter.

Phillips Valdez pitched the 5th inning, striking out 2 while allowing a hit

The lone run of the game came off of the bat of Ryan Fitzgerald who hit a rocket to right field

The Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Tanner Houck is scheduled to start for Boston. Pregame starts at 1 p.m. with the first pitch at 1:05. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA.

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the New York Yankees.