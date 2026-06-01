A new chapter is beginning for the Grasshoppers Special Olympics Soccer Program as Andrew Perry has been named the team's new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

Perry succeeds Carl Michaud, the program's founder and longtime head coach, who recently stepped down after relocating to Central Maine.

Michaud helped build the Grasshoppers into a program where athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities can develop soccer skills, stay active, compete, build friendships and experience the importance of teamwork.

Perry Takes Over Grasshoppers Program

Perry has been involved with the Grasshoppers and its athletes, giving him an understanding of the program and the culture Michaud helped establish.

"Andrew is a natural fit to lead the Grasshoppers," said Steve Richard, chair of the Area Management Team. "He shares the commitment to inclusion, teamwork, and helping athletes reach their fullest potential. His positive attitude and passion for the game will serve our athletes well as the program enters this exciting new chapter."

The Grasshoppers program focuses on skill development, teamwork, sportsmanship, fitness and fun, while giving athletes opportunities to compete, build confidence and represent their community.

New Season Begins in July

Preparations are already underway for the upcoming Grasshoppers soccer season, which begins in July.

Athletes, families, volunteers and supporters are looking forward to another season of soccer and continued growth under Perry's leadership.

The Grasshoppers thanked Michaud for his years of dedication and service to the program while welcoming Perry into his new role as head coach.