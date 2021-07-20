Red Sox Homer 6 Times Beat Blue Jays 13-4 Monday [VIDEO]

Red Sox manager Alex Cora tinkered with the lineup Monday prior to the Red Sox' game with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo. He moved Jared Duran up to the 2nd spot and dropped and Alex Verdugo down to 6th. He also put Rafael Devers into the clean-up spot. The result... The Red Sox batted around in the 1st inning scoring 8 runs and went on to a 13-4 victory over the Blue Jays as the Red Sox homered 6 times.

Jared Duran hit his 1st career homer in the 1st inning, a 2-run homer. He ended up 1-6 and drove in 2 runs

That was followed by Hunter Renfroe's grand slam in the top of the 1st inning. It was Renfroe's 14th of the season.

Kike Hernandez, batting for the 2nd time in the 1st inning homered, a 2-run shot.

Then he homered again, in the 6th inning. Hernandez now had 13 homers on the season, and was 3-5 on the night.

Rafael Devers, hit his 23rd homer of the season in the 2nd inning. He finished 1-4, walking once.

Finally Danny Santana, recalled from a rehab assignment prior to the game when Christian Arroyo went on the Injured List, hit his 4th homer a solo shot in the 4th inning. He ended up 2-5, driving in 3 runs.

JD Martinez had 4 hits on the night.

Every Red Sox starter with the exception of Xander Bogaerts (0-5) and Alex Verdugo (0-3 with 3 walks) had at least 1 hit, as the Red Sox banged out 14 hits.

On the mound, Nick Pivetta picked up the win and is 8-4 on the season. He went 6.2 innings allowing 4 runs on 11 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Hirakazu Sawamura got the last out in the 7th inning and then Darwinzon Hernandez and Adam Ottavino each pitched a hitless inning, each striking out 2.

For the Blue Jays Cavan Biggio hit a solo homer in the 4th inning. Bo Bichette was 2-4 and George Spring was 3-4.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 Monday night, so the Red Sox' lead is back up to 1.5 games over the Rays, as they sit atop the American League East.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays play the 2nd game of the 3 game series Tuesday night. The pregame starts at 6:07 and 1st pitch at 7:07 on 101.9 The Rock.