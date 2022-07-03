Red Sox Fall to Cubs 3-1 Saturday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost their 2nd consecutive game to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, falling 3-1.

Josh Winckowski pitched well allowing just 6 hits in 6.0 innings. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Chicago's 2 runs in the 2nd inning were a result of 2 back to back errors by Rafael Devers and Winckowski and then a sacrifice fly.

Ryan Brasier came on and struck out 2 in the 7th inning.

Tanner Houck allowed the Cubs an insurance run in the 8th inning, giving up 2 hits and striking out the side. It was Houck's 1st appearance since June 26th.

Rafael Devers had a double, his 27th of the season and now has 100 hits for the season.

Jarren Duran leading off was 2-4 with a double.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had a double, his 16th of the season. He scored Boston's lone run on a double play in the 6th inning

Prior to the game the Red Sox put pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain. They recalled Phillips Valdez from Triple A Worcester.

Boston and Chicago will play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon. The pregame will start at 1:20 with the 1st pitch at 2;20 on 101.9 The Rock.