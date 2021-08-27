Red Sox Beat the Twins 12-2 as Sale Cruises and Dalbec Drives in 7 runs [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 12-2 on a steamy Thursday night at Fenway Park, behind the starting pitching of Chris Sale and the offensive explosion of Bobby Dalbec.

Sale picked up his 3rd win of the season (3-0) as he went 5.1 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 2. He pitched an immaculate inning, striking out all 3 batters he faced in the 3rd inning on just 9 pitches. It was the 1st by a Red Sox pitcher at Fenway Park since Pedro Martinez did it back on May 18, 2002.

Bobby Dalbec went 3-4, clubbing 2 home runs and drove in 7 runs. He hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning, a 2-run single in the 6th inning and a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 7th.

Rafael Devers went 2-5 and hit his 30th homer of the season. He drove in 3 runs on the night and now has driven in 95 runs on the season, 2nd in the majors

Kyle Schwarber was 1-1 with a double and walked 4 times. He started as designated hitter but went into the field to play 1st base late in the game.

Kike Hernandez was 1-4 and has reached base safely in each of his last 16 games and 49 of his last 52 games.

Garrett Whitlock came on in relief for Sale and went 1.2 innings, striking out 2 and didn't allow a hit. Garrett Richards pitched the 8th inning, walking 2 and allowing a hit, but getting out of the inning without allowing a run. Matt Barnes pitched the 9th, striking out 2 and walking 1 facing 5 batters.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Hunter Renfroe on the bereavement list and recalled Jarren Duran from Worcester. Duran went 1-3 and scored 3 times on the night.

Minnesota's lone runs came on a home run by Williams Astudillo off of Chris Sale in the 5th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox are in 3rd place in the AL East but have the 2nd wild card spot. They are 7 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and 3 games behind the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox start a series in Cleveland Friday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.