Red Sox Beat Tampa Bay 4-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox rode the hot bats of Rafael Devers and Bobby Dalbec to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida, in the start of a 4 game series Thursday night.

Rafael Devers was 3-4 with a 2-run homer, his 10th in the 3rd inning. He drove in 3 runs on the night

Bobby Dalbec, hit his 6th homer, a solo shot in the 5th inning. The home run by Dalbec was his 6th homer in 10 games. He is the the only Red Sox player to have hit 6 homers in 10 games, and the 5 homers in 5 consecutive games is the longest streak ever by a Red Sox rookie. Prior to him, 8 Red Sox rookies had homered in 3 consecutive games, the last Trot Nixon in 1999

Mike Kickham started and went 4.0 innings. He pitched well until allowing back to back homers to Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Lowe on consecutive pitches in the 4th inning. He struck out 8 and walked 1 allowing the 2 runs on 3 hits.

Ryan Weber picked up the win, allowing 1 run in 2.1 innings, striking out 4 with Matt Barnes picking up his 5th save of the season.

Red Sox pitching had a season high 17 strikeouts in the game.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play game 2 of the 4 game series Friday night, with the pregame starting at 5:40 and first pitch at 6:40 on 101.9 The Rock.