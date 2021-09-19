Red Sox Beat O’s 9-3 Saturday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 4th consecutive game, beating the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, September 19th 9-3 at Fenway. They are now 10-6 in September, with 12 games left in their Wild Card chase.

Xander Bogaerts delivered the big blows on Saturday, finishing 3-5 with 4 runs batted in. He hit a RBI single in the 5th inning, which gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead, and then launched a 3-run homer in the 6th inning, when Boston scored 4 runs, breaking the game open.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in. The double was Dalbec's 20th of the season. Among major league rookies, Dalbec is 4th with 23 homers and 3rd with 75 runs batted in

Rafael Devers was 3-5 with a double and run batted in

Kike Hernandez who was 0-14 went 2-5 with a double and single.

Hunter Renfroe had a RBI double. He leads the Red Sox in Runs Batted In since the All-Star break, with 44

On the mound, Nick Pivetta started, going 3.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits, 2 of which were homers. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the final out in the 4th inning and got 1 out in the 5th inning, striking out 1.

Tanner Houck, who has been moved to the bullpen for the rest of the season, went 2.2 innings, striking out 3 and allowing just 1 hit. He picked up his 1st win of the season.

Hansel Robles pitched the 8th inning striking out 2

Garrett Richards pitched the 9th, striking out 2.

For the Orioles Ryan Mountcastle was 2-4 with a 2-run homer, his 30th of the season.

Austin Wynns 1-3, hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

The Red Sox are now alone on top for the 1st Wild Card Spot. Toronto is a game behind for the 2nd Wild Card Spot. The Yankees are a half game behind Toronto, with Oakland 2 games back.

The Red Sox and Orioles play the final game of the 3-game series Sunday afternoon, from Fenway. Pregame is at 12:10 and 1st pitch at 1:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.