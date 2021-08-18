Red Sox Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

While there is still plenty of time left to go in the 2021 season and hopefully postseason, the Boston Red Sox announced today, their 2022 Spring Training schedule.

The club’s first Grapefruit League game will be played on Saturday, February 26, against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port. The home opener at JetBlue Park will be on Sunday, February 27, against the New York Yankees – their first spring training matchup against the Yankees since 2020.

In total, the team will play 34 games in 32 days, which includes 17 home games and 17 road games against seven American League teams, and four from the National League

Boston Red Sox

Times of the games are still to be determined.

You can hear the 2021 Red Sox regular season games as well as the 2022 Spring Training and Regular Season on 101.9 The Rock.