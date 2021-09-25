Red Sox 7-Game Winning Streak Snapped Lose to Yankees 8-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox' 7 game winning streak came to an end, Friday night, and presumably their wearing of the yellow City Connect jerseys, as they lost to the New York Yankees 8-3.

Nathan Eovaldi was ineffective, starting for the Red Sox. He went only 2.2 innings, allowing 7 hits and 7 runs. He didn't strike out a batter and walked 2.

The Red Sox lone runs came on a 3-run homer by Rafael Devers in the 6th inning. It was his 35th of the season

Kike Hernandez was 2-3, but reached base 4 times, as he walked twice.

The Red Sox were held hitless until JD Martinez hit a ground rule double in the 4th inning with 2 out.

For the Yankees Gerrit Cole went 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6. He leads the American League with 16 wins.

Giancarlo Stanton was 3-5 with a double and his 32 home run. He drove in 4 runs.

Gleyber Torres was 3-5 with his 8th homer and drove in 2 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the night

The Red Sox are 1 game ahead of the Yankees for the Top Wild Card Spot. Seattle and Toronto are 2 games back of the Yankees.

Boston and New York play the 2nd game of the 3-game series Saturday afternoon. Hear the pregame starting at 3:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock with the 1st pitch at 4:10 p.m.