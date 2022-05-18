RCMP Seize Firearms and Drugs; One Arrested in Woodstock, N.B.

Woodstock, N.B. Investigation and Arrest

A 33-year-old man from Woodstock, New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with an investigation into unlawful possession of firearms.

Search Warrant at Park Street Residence

The New Brunswick RCMP executed a search warrant on May 13 around 11:00 a.m. at a Park Street residence. Police seized firearms, drugs and ammo. One of the firearms was prohibited, two were unsecured. Officials believe the drugs are meth and cocaine.

Arrests and Court Date

The 33-year-old Woodstock man was arrested without incident at the scene. He was released later with a court appearance scheduled for August 2 at the Woodstock Provincial Court. Police also arrested four other individuals at the scene who were released later.

Multiple Agencies Involved in the Investigation

The Provincial Crime Reduction Unit’s investigation includes members of the New Brunswick RCMP, Fredericton Police Force, and assistance from the Woodstock Police Force. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers

Law Enforcement emphasizes the critical role the public plays in helping to reduce and prevent crime in the local communities. Contact the police if you know of any illegal drug activity in your neighborhood. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This news story will be updated when more information is made available and released. Look for additional details on the app, on social media and on the homepage. Download the app for free.

It's an International Experience at this Northern Maine-Western Canada Golf Course Right on the border of Northern Maine and Southwestern New Brunswick, Canada lies a unique plot of land.

The Aroostook Valley Country Club is an 18-hole golf course that calls two countries its home. The course and the clubhouse sit in Canada, while the parking lot, pro shop, and entrance lie in Maine.

It's truly an international round of golf at AVCC.