Carleton County Man Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

A 35-year-old Carleton County man who was arrested last month after being pulled over by police for speeding in the downtown Woodstock area now faces drug trafficking charges.

The Woodstock Police Force conducted a traffic stop shortly after 2:30 a.m. on July 26th on a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Main Street in Woodstock, according to Chief Gary Forward. Following the stop, police seized two loaded shotguns from inside the vehicle.

The driver, 35-year-old Jesse James Lovely of Williamstown, N.B., was arrested without incident, held in custody, and the vehicle was impounded by police, Chief Forward said. The following day, Lovely appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court for a bail hearing and was subsequently released on conditions.

On August 16, Lovely returned to court to face additional charges in relation to the incident in July and will be appear for plea on September 13. As a result of the investigation, he is currently charged with four firearm-related offences.

Woodstock Police Force later executed a search warrant on the impounded vehicle. Police seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and illicit prescription pills, Forward said.

On Thursday, Lovely was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He is currently in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Monday, August 29 at 1:30 p.m. at Woodstock Provincial Court.

