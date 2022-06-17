RCMP Looking for Driver Involved in Hit-and-Run in Saint-Jacques, NB
The Saint-Leonard RCMP is asking for the public's help following an apparent hit-and-run involving a cyclist in Saint-Jacques, N.B. earlier this month.
Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on June 2 around 6:25 p.m. on Chemin Rivière Madawaska, according to Sgt. J.P. Bouchard. Police say a dark grey or black flat-bed, pickup truck struck the cyclist and failed to remain at the scene. The 65-year-old cyclist sustained minor injuries.
No further description of the vehicle was provided. RCMP say a licence plate number is not available at this time.
Despite the limited information, police are hoping that anyone travelling in that area of Saint-Jacques at the time of the incident, or who witnessed the hit-and-run crash, may have information that can help identify whoever was involved.
If you witnessed this hit-and-run, or have dash-camera footage or any information that may be helpful in the ongoing investigation, please contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137.
Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.