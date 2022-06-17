The Saint-Leonard RCMP is asking for the public's help following an apparent hit-and-run involving a cyclist in Saint-Jacques, N.B. earlier this month.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on June 2 around 6:25 p.m. on Chemin Rivière Madawaska, according to Sgt. J.P. Bouchard. Police say a dark grey or black flat-bed, pickup truck struck the cyclist and failed to remain at the scene. The 65-year-old cyclist sustained minor injuries.

No further description of the vehicle was provided. RCMP say a licence plate number is not available at this time.



Despite the limited information, police are hoping that anyone travelling in that area of Saint-Jacques at the time of the incident, or who witnessed the hit-and-run crash, may have information that can help identify whoever was involved.

If you witnessed this hit-and-run, or have dash-camera footage or any information that may be helpful in the ongoing investigation, please contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.